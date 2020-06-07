With the closing of many restaurants, boutiques, and stores amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many small businesses struggled to keep operating, not knowing when they could reopen.
A boutique in Rockmart recently opened back up for in-store shopping, but is also continuing to offer other methods of shopping that were available when they originally shut their doors.
The Clay Birch, located at 1075 Nathan Dean Bypass in the Triangle Foods shopping center, is now back open with their regular hours, but is offering free shipping and curbside pick-up for those shopping on their website.
Tracy Clay, owner, said that the original closing of her doors to the public definitely affected her business, but she’s thankful that she was still able to pay all of her bills and keep her employees working due to the support received from the community.
“The online sales definitely helped us and I feel it was our saving grace for keeping our business going,” Clay said.
“We really appreciate all of the support from the community, and those who are shopping with small businesses when they could be spending their money elsewhere,” Clay added.
The store is continuing to put out new inventory and host live sales on Facebook.
The Clay Birch will be celebrating the milestone of being open for two years on June 7. They are planning an appreciation event for sometime in June.
Their current hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about items, orders, and upcoming events, visit The Clay Birch’s Facebook page or their website at www.theclaybirch.com.