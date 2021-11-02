Floreace Stocks is getting ready to help those in need after having to step back for a year.
Stocks and her family and friends will join the rest of the God’s Loving Angels for a free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 13 at the Rockmart Community Center, 604 Goodyear Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This will be the 13th year Stocks has helped bring a home cooked meal to those in need. The event had to be postponed last year with the COVID-19 virus causing concerns about people gathering indoors.
Precautions will be in place this year to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
All plates will be take-out only, with people required to wear a face mask when they come into the center. There will be temperature checks at the door and only a few people will be allowed into the building at a time.
With the precautions that are being taken, there will not be any live gospel singing this year.
“It is going to be different this year, but we are going to feed everybody,” Stocks said. “With these changes we are trying to keep everyone safe. We love all of you and want to give honor to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Stocks said it is always her goal to make sure that no one in the community goes without getting to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
Families are in need of a meal are welcomed as well. A clothes closet, blankets, canned goods and toys for children will be available to those who come. All donations are welcomed. To coordinate donations, contact Stocks at 678-719-1981.