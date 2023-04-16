Rockmart’s Madi Sanders (left) hits a return as her doubles partner Maddie Owens stands by during their match in the finals of the Region 7-AA tennis tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Wednesday, April 12.
ROME — Skill is one thing the Rockmart girls’ tennis team has put on display for several seasons. But this year’s group has proved they also have the character needed to battle adversity.
That was on display last week in the finals of the Region 7-AA tournament as the Lady Jackets fought Model at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Wednesday, April 12, before winning 3-1 after a back-and-forth battle at No. 1 doubles and winning the region title.
Rockmart played Model a few weeks prior during the regular season and pulled out a 3-2 victory then, with four lines going three sets.
“The goal every year is to try and win region. That’s what we start out shooting for. We’ve been very lucky, very blessed with good players. We’ve won region five out of the last six seasons, and that’s not bad,” Rockmart girls coach Kent Mathis said.
“These girls work very hard and we knew coming in it was going to be like this. Their effort was just fantastic.”
Claiming a 2-1 match lead against the Lady Devils after early wins from Ava Shae Culver and Ansley Lanier in singles play, Rockmart’s shot at winning the 7-AA crown came down to Emma Scott in the No. 1 singles line or the No. 1 doubles team of Maddie Owens and Madi Sanders.
Owens and Sanders took the first set 6-3 and was ahead 5-3 in the second before the Model team of Bella Peed and Amara Howard mounted a comeback and took the set 7-5.
Peed and Howard took a 3-1 lead in the deciding third set, but Rockmart’s duo won three games in a row before swapping games with the Model pair until tying it at six games apiece. In the tiebreaker, Model got ahead 3-2 before Owens and Sanders took an aggressive stand at the net and scored five straight points to win the tiebreak and the match.
“We’ve got a lot of heart and we play for each other. That’s the main thing. It shows their character. We tell them that you have to focus on the next ball. In life, things are going to happen. Bad things are going to happen, and you have to leave them behind and play the next ball,” Mathis said.
Scott was tied 3-3 in the third set against Model’s Tori Calvert after pulling out a 7-5 win in the second set before coaches decided to stop their match since Rockmart had already clinched the title.
Rockmart (17-2) reached the region finals after sweeping Gordon Central 5-0 on Tuesday, April 11. The Lady Jackets came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed after going undefeated against region opponents in the regular season.
The Lady Jackets were scheduled to host Region 8-AA No. 4 seed East Jackson in the first round of the Class AA girls state playoffs this week. If they win, they will host the winner of Mt. Paran/Callaway in the Sweet 16 sometime before April 26.
Rockmart’s boys’ tennis team will also be competing in the state playoffs after the Jackets finished in fourth place in the Region 7-AA tournament.
Going into the tournament as the No. 5 seed, Rockmart’s boys started off by defeating No. 4 seed Gordon Lee last Tuesday with three set wins coming from Zion Bradley (No. 3 singles), and Evan Ragland and Brock Milligan (No. 2 doubles). The No. 1 doubles team of Donovan Scoggins and Anderson McLendon won in straight sets.
Rockmart was swept 5-0 by eventual region champion Model to put the Jackets into the consolation final against North Murray on Wednesday. Bradley, along with the doubles team of Scoggins and Anderson gave Rockmart wins against the Mountaineers, but the deciding match at No. 1 singles went to North Murray.
The Jackets were set to travel to Region 8-AA champion Fellowship Christian this week for the first round of the state playoffs. Specific dates and times were not available as of press time.