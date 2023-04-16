Rockmart girls win nail biter to claim region title

Rockmart’s Madi Sanders (left) hits a return as her doubles partner Maddie Owens stands by during their match in the finals of the Region 7-AA tennis tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Wednesday, April 12.

 Jeremy Stewart

ROME — Skill is one thing the Rockmart girls’ tennis team has put on display for several seasons. But this year’s group has proved they also have the character needed to battle adversity.

That was on display last week in the finals of the Region 7-AA tournament as the Lady Jackets fought Model at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Wednesday, April 12, before winning 3-1 after a back-and-forth battle at No. 1 doubles and winning the region title.

The Rockmart High School girls’ tennis team poses with the Region 7-AA championship trophy after defeating Model in the tournament finals at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Wednesday, April 12.
Rockmart’s Ansley Lanier kneels down to get the proper angle on a return during her No. 3 singles match against Model in the Region 7-AA tournament finals Wednesday, April 15.
Rockmart's Ava Shae Culver connects for a return during her No. 2 singles match in the Region 7-AA finals against Model on Wednesday, April 12.
Rockmart doubles partners Madi Sanders (left) and Maddie Owens celebrate after defeating their opponents in the finals of the Region 7-AA tournament to clinch the title for the Lady Jackets on Wednesday, April 12.
