There is a party at a friend’s house this weekend. Their parents will be there, so what can happen, right?

This is the beginning of a scenario played out at the recent Polk Teen Maze event where 10th and 11th graders from Cedartown and Rockmart high schools learned how their decisions can have dire and life-changing consequences.

Teens learn hard reality of their choices

A group of students watch a dramatization of a mother checking on her fatally injured son in an emergency room during the 2022 Polk Teen Maze.
Teens learn hard reality of their choices

Rockmart High School student Kaden Grogan attempts to put a diaper on a baby mannequin at a station of the 2022 Polk Teen Maze.
Teens learn hard reality of their choices

Rockmart High School student Easton Adams (right) attempts to maneuver a golf cart through traffic cones while wearing "drunk goggles" during the 2022 Polk Teen Maze at Camp Antioch.
Teens learn hard reality of their choices

Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon speaks to a group of students about the dangers of drunk driving at a fatal wreck recreation during the 2022 Polk Teen Maze.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In