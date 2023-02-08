Olin Gammage (second from left) presents a check to Darcy Morris to officially register as the first team for the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament. Joining them are Beau Gammage (left), Jamie Morris (center) and Jenny Burch.
Organizers are looking for new and exciting ways to make the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament special, and the response to this year’s event has been one of them.
Presented by The Doug Sanders Golf Museum and The Jamie and Darcy Morris Foundation, this year’s tournament will be held May 5 at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown.
Team slots are full for this year’s tournament, however sponsorships will still be accepted through April 10. Team registration is set to begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The team headed up by Olin Gammage, of Gammage Funeral Home, once again was the honorary first team to register for the tournament. He and his son, Beau Gammage, presented the registration check to Darcy and Jamie Morris at the museum on Wednesday.
Riding on the success of the last two years, the foundation is hoping to add more features to the event, which is used to raise funds to help the Cedartown High School boys and girls golf team with merchandise and golf bags.
The foundation has also been able to award four Cedartown High School graduates with $5,000 college tuition scholarships, which can be applied for annually up to 4 years. This year’s scholarship application can be found at Cedartown High School as well as through the museum’s Facebook page. The deadline to apply is March 7.