Teams set for 3rd annual Doug Sanders Classic

Olin Gammage (second from left) presents a check to Darcy Morris to officially register as the first team for the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament. Joining them are Beau Gammage (left), Jamie Morris (center) and Jenny Burch.

 Jeremy Stewart

Organizers are looking for new and exciting ways to make the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament special, and the response to this year’s event has been one of them.

Presented by The Doug Sanders Golf Museum and The Jamie and Darcy Morris Foundation, this year’s tournament will be held May 5 at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown.

