Tallapoosa Family Treatment Court named model court

The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Family Treatment Court has been chosen by the Council for Accountability Court Judges to be a model court for the state of Georgia.
The Tallapoosa Circuit FTC was one of six chosen throughout the state of Georgia to be a model court.
Chief Judge Laura Lundy Wheale and court coordinator Stephanie Deese accepted the award during the CACJ's 2021 Annual Training Conference Sept. 26-29 in Athens.
The goal of Georgia’s Accountability Court Model Court Program, supported by CACJ, is to recognize the important work of accountability courts across the state, as well as identify strong programs that may serve as mentors for other courts. Programs identified as “model courts” are those that have met and exceeded adherence to Georgia’s Standards as dictated by strong performance on certification and peer review processes.
“I am deeply humbled and appreciative that our team is being recognized by CACJ to be a model court. The recognition comes from the dedication of each and every team member believing in family treatment court and the life-changing services the program offers. Our entire circuit, our schools, churches, and communities benefit when children and families stay
together. We are working to do our part to help Polk and Haralson county families,” Wheale said in a statement.
The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Family Treatment Court, which covers Polk and Haralson counties, will serve as a model court for three years.
“I'm honored to work alongside our truly dynamic team headed by Judge Wheale,” Deese said. “I'm also just as honored to serve the men and women in our community that put in the hard work to overcome such amazing obstacles and prove that recovery is possible.”
The mission of the Tallapoosa Circuit Family Treatment Court is to provide guidance, therapy, and accountability needed to promote lifestyle changes to parents suffering from substance abuse in order to achieve structure and recovery within the family unit for the purpose of preserving and reunifying families.
The Family Treatment Court is also composed of the following team members: Denise Billingsley, Carmen Bolden, Cpl. Kevin Chandler, Lisa Dowda, Tammy Floyd, Sherika Johnson, Deputy John Jones, Carlton Lanier, Larke Lanier, Judge Pro Tempore Charles E. Morris Jr., Susan Ollis, Danielle Schiffbauer and Sarah Steele.