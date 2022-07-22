Browning named state DA of the year by peers

Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning was recognized as the 2022 District Attorney of the Year by the District Attorneys' Association of Georgia during the Summer Conference of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia.

 Contributed

Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning received a special surprise recently as he was awarded the 2022 District Attorney of the Year award during a statewide conference.

Browning got the award, presented by the District Attorneys' Association of Georgia, during the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia 2022 Summer Conference that took place in Jekyll Island July 17-20.

