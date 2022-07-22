Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning was recognized as the 2022 District Attorney of the Year by the District Attorneys' Association of Georgia during the Summer Conference of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia.
Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning received a special surprise recently as he was awarded the 2022 District Attorney of the Year award during a statewide conference.
Browning got the award, presented by the District Attorneys' Association of Georgia, during the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia 2022 Summer Conference that took place in Jekyll Island July 17-20.
The Tallapoosa circuit includes Polk and Haralson counties.
"Other than 20 years ago when I received the news that I was going to be a daddy, today was the most humbling, surprising experience of my life,” Browning posted on Facebook following the presentation of the award at the conference on July 17.
“That there are only 50 (of) us, and that group are among the greatest attorneys and public servants I’ve ever met, I’m so humbled to be recognized by them today. But, it’s the people I work with everyday whose names should be on that plaque … they’re the people who deserve the credit."
A resident of Bremen, Browning was elected as district attorney in 2012 and is currently serving his third term in office.
A veteran criminal law attorney, Browning previously served as chief assistant public defender for Haralson and Polk counties, as well as county attorney for Haralson County, while also practicing law for the Bremen-based firm, Murphy, Murphy and Garner.
In addition to receiving the annual honor, Browning also presented as part of a panel on domestic violence trials and prosecution during the conference.