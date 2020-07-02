The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Meng Lim was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of battery under the Georgia Family Violence Act.
Polk County is part of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, which also includes Haralson County. Lim, who won election to the seat in 2015 and ran unopposed in 2018, lives in Haralson County.
According to the release from the GBI:
On Feb. 18, the GBI was requested by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into an allegation of physical domestic abuse involving Lim.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that on Feb. 17, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call concerning an allegation of physical domestic abuse involving Lim.
The investigation also indicated that on Feb. 16 Lim’s wife contacted a friend, who lives in Bremerton, Washington, and told her about being hit multiple times by Lim during an argument. Lim’s wife also sent her friend pictures of her face showing bruising and scratching.
The argument reportedly started after Lim became upset about his stepson being on his cell phone playing games and not completing his chores. The incident, which took place at Lim’s residence, also involved another minor child who lives in the residence.
The GBI investigation has been completed and the case turned over to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Lim was arrested Thursday around 5 p.m. and was released shortly after on $1,000 bond.