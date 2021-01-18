Although some days are fairly nice outside, winter is still here and will be around for a while.
If you have water faucets outside your home then you might want to check on winterizing them. Yes, there have already been several days below freezing however, it is never too late to winterize these outdoor water amenities.
Most underground pipes will be fine as they are below the frost level, 2 inches deep. However, most of the watering we do comes from faucets above ground. These need to be drained or wrapped so they do not freeze.
Using an old cloth sack, sheet or towel will help, but if you are able to turn the water off at the main or from inside the building, that works best. If the water is still able to get near the cold air it can still freeze.
The act of freezing is problematic because then you are not able to get water through to use but it’s the fact that water expands when it freezes that causes trouble. PVC pipes are very easy to burst when the swelling of frozen water takes place.
Water hoses are also a source of trouble in the winter as they too have very little insulation like the PVC. I recommend draining the hoses and preferably putting them inside a climate-controlled building. However, if that is not possible, drain and hang the hose out of the wind so that any water will still drain out.
If you come across a frozen hose, take precaution not to break the hose as it is under extreme pressure. Make sure the hose is thawed and drained before moving it again.
If you have any questions regarding winter watering, you are welcome to contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”