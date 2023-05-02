FerstReadersEvent.jpg

The mission to help promote literacy and encourage proper mental development in young children will get a sweet side note next Sunday as a local group celebrates some talented Polk County students.

Ferst Readers of Polk County, which chooses developmentally appropriate books to send to registered children from birth to 5 years old free of charge, is hosting “Sweet Treats and Young Authors” on May 7 at 2 p.m. at the HON Room at the Polk County College and Career Academy’s Cedartown High School campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In