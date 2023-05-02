The mission to help promote literacy and encourage proper mental development in young children will get a sweet side note next Sunday as a local group celebrates some talented Polk County students.
Ferst Readers of Polk County, which chooses developmentally appropriate books to send to registered children from birth to 5 years old free of charge, is hosting “Sweet Treats and Young Authors” on May 7 at 2 p.m. at the HON Room at the Polk County College and Career Academy’s Cedartown High School campus.
This free event will include refreshments, door prizes, raffles, a silent cake auction, and recognition of Polk School District’s winners of this year’s Young Georgia Authors writing contest.
The Young Georgia Authors writing competition is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12, and is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
There will also be special talks during the event. Polk Schools Superintendent Katie Thomas will speak about connecting early learning to achievement, while Eastside Elementary School teacher and author Jon Coley will discuss writing and literacy inspiration for young authors.
Ferst Readers of Polk County sends about 430 books each month to registered children in Polk County. The cost per child is $40 a year. This provides 12 developmentally appropriate books, mailed to the child, along with a parent newsletter with suggestions for engaging, playful interaction with their children to help encourage a love of books and words.
Ferst Readers was founded in Georgia in 1999 by Robin Ferst, to address the growing problem of young children, especially from low-income communities, entering kindergarten without basic literacy skills and school readiness.
County community action teams go out into their communities to raise money and register children for the program. Donations can be mailed to: Ferst Readers of Polk County, P.O. Box 172, Rockmart, Ga. 30153.