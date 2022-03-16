SUV runs into building in downtown Cedartown

A Cedartown Police officer checks the inside of a GMC Yukon after it ran into the offices of Hardy Realty in downtown Cedartown on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Polk Medical Center.
Jeremy Stewart
A Cedartown firefighter pulls down the remaining pieces of glass in the windows that were smashed when a Yukon ran into the offices of Hardy Realty in downtown Cedartown on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Traffic through downtown Cedartown was affected for a short time Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle ran into the front of Hardy Reality at the intersection of Main Street and West Avenue.
The woman who was driving the vehicle was taken to Polk Medical Center to be cleared, according to Cedartown Police Capt. Bradley Coppock, who said she appeared to have no life-threatening injuries.
No other people were inside the vehicle.
Police said they believed the driver was under the influence of an illegal substance when the incident occurred. She was treated by Redmond EMS on the scene before being taken to the hospital.
The silver GMC Yukon was heading eastbound on West Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when it continued straight at the traffic light at Main Street.
It then proceeded up onto the curb before striking the front of the building at 407 S. Main St. and smashing the large windows. Some interior damage was also done, but the concrete wall below the windows kept the vehicle from going any further into the building than the front bumper.
No one inside the building was injured, according to real estate agent Dan Reid.
Cedartown Fire Department personnel were on the scene to help with the removal of the vehicle and to clear the excess glass from the windows so it did not fall and injure anyone.
Charges related to the incident were still pending Wednesday evening.