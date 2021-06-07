A Haralson County man who allegedly shot another man’s vehicles and was headed toward a standoff with police wrecked his jeep on a Polk County highway and remained in an Atlanta hospital late last week.
Thomas Cody Tanner, 35, of Buchanan, was at the center of a series of events starting Monday, May 31, that spanned three counties and involved five different law enforcement agencies leading to a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 27 just north of Grogan Road in southwest Polk County.
According to Floyd County Police:
Officers responded to a call of a person shooting a vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road on May 31 around 6 p.m. When they arrived the man who lived there said Tanner came to his house claiming Tanner’s wife was inside.
When the man told Tanner she wasn’t, the two went inside where the two began arguing and Tanner got into a scuffle with the man and pulled a gun. He aimed to the side and fired a round inside before going outside and shooting one of the man’s trucks. Tanner then chased the man around the yard before walking off.
The man called 911 and went to his neighbor’s house where he heard Tanner return to the home and shoot his other truck before leaving.
Floyd County Police were able to determine Tanner lived in Haralson County and notified the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Stacy Williams said when his deputies assessed the situation as well as the involvement of an AR-15 rifle they obtained a search warrant for Tanner’s home on Lee Road in the Felton community.
Meanwhile, Polk County Police contacted Floyd County Police to inform them of a hit list Tanner had, according to his wife. The list included Polk County Probate Judge Tony Brazier, Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Meng Lim, and a relative.
Williams said they got word of the list and took action to ensure the safety of Lim, who lives in Haralson County, as well as other judges in the county.
Williams said they contacted Paulding County SWAT to assist with serving the search warrant at Tanner’s home. By the time they arrived late that night, Tanner had left. When they conducted a search they found the house set up to be barricaded in preparation for a possible standoff with police.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Tanner was reportedly driving his 2001 Jeep Wrangler north on U.S. 27 south of Cedartown around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, when the vehicle ran off the road into the median and struck a culvert. The jeep then overturned three times before coming to a rest on the west side of the highway.
Tanner was ejected during the wreck and was found by a pair of witnesses who saw the wreck and called 911, getting Polk County Police and local EMS to the scene. Polk County Police Kenny Dodd said his officers reported the roadway was littered with guns and ammunition, which his agency collected at the request of Floyd County Police.
Among the items collected were a Ruger AR-556 rifle, a Stevens 12-gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson handgun, Shotgun shells, AR-15 magazines and shell casings.
Tanner was air flighted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where he remained in critical condition at last check prior to press time.
Floyd County has active warrants for Tanner on charges of aggravated assault, battery, second-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct. Neither Polk County Police nor the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office have charges pending against Tanner.