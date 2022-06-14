It’s time again for a summer of feet-stompin’, outdoor-lovin’, family fun in Cedartown’s Peek Park as the city presents its’ summer concert series.
The fun starts Saturday, June 18, as The Band Bentley takes the stage for the first of three free outdoor concerts at the city park. Bettin’ on the Mule performs on July 16, and Jules and the Romeos performs Aug. 27. All concerts start at 7 p.m.
All three bands are expected to bring their own spin on country music to entertain audiences as the final glimpses of daylight fade. Food vendors will be set up at each concert, the park fountains are going to be on until 8 p.m. and the playground will be open until dusk.
This month’s concert Saturday will feature food for purchase from Rudy’s Authentic Mexican Street Flair Food, Frios Gourmet Pops and the Shuck Shack.
Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. There will be no fixed seating available near the stage. Dogs on leashes are welcome
After The Band Bentley, Bettin’ on the Mule will be the next band in the series on July 16. A three piece power trio based out of Fairmount, Bettin’ on the Mule plays a fun mix of southern rock, classic rock, country and originals. Their unique sound personifies the phrase “Hometown Rock.”
Jules and the Romeos then winds up the series on Aug. 27 with their vibe of southern rock and “outlaw” country and blues.
With the onset of summer next week, the Peek Park fountain is once again running regularly for kids of all ages to cool off.
The fountain is in operation daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.