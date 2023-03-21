Leadership students visit local power plant

Sewell Creek Energy Facility Plant Manager Keith Parks (center) leads Youth Leadership Polk students on a tour through the facility Monday, March 20.

 Contributed

A group of students in the Polk County Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Polk program visited Oglethorpe Power’s Sewell Creek Energy Facility on Monday, March 20, for an interactive energy education event.

Oglethorpe Power sponsors Youth Leadership Polk, which is designed to encourage students to participate as leaders in their schools and to continue to promote and enhance the quality of life for themselves and their communities.

