Schools might be closed for the rest of the academic year, but that didn't deter a group of youth at Cedartown High School from visiting - and showing an example of the right way to social distance.
Rockmart Athletic Director spotted the gathering of local youth sitting in the parking lot of Cedartown High School during the week ahead of Governor Brian Kemp's order to close an campuses Statewide through the end of the regular academic year.
He felt remorse at seeing the gathering since "they still want to be at school."
The group did show thy are paying attention to the rules on social distancing as they sat on the hoods, roofs and tailgates of their cars and trucks. COVID-19 guidelines require six feet of distance between people and no more than gatherings of groups of 10 together at one time.
