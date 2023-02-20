Students compete at annual district project achievement competition

Cedartown Middle School’s Esmeralda Sibrian (right) is shown with Northwest District Junior Board Member Grant Matteson after taking second place in the Wildlife category of the district project achievement competition.
Van Wert Elementary School’s Kamari Davis (right) is shown with Northwest District Junior Board Member Grant Matteson after taking second place in the Human Development category of the district project achievement competition.
The Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers held their annual district project achievement competition on Feb. 11 at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.
This event focuses on researching a topic of interest and give a 4-6 minute presentation in front of a judge and audience. It also teaches 4-H’ers public speaking skills and helps them gain self-confidence.
There were a total of 10 fifth- and sixth-grade participants from Polk County who competed with almost 400 4-H’ers from 10 counties in the Northwest District. This is the highest level of competition for the Cloverleaf 4-H’ers.
The following Polk County 4-H’ers placed at the event:
Second Place
Carolyne Bowman, Dog Care & Training, Cedartown Middle School
Molly Purcell, General Science, Cedartown Middle School
Esmeralda Sibrian, Wildlife, Cedartown Middle School
Kamari Davis, Human Development, Van Wert Elementary
Third Place
Cadence Gibson, Photography, Westside Elementary
Fourth Place
Edison Cabrera, Computer Information Technology, Westside Elementary
Mariana Nunez Escutia, Dog Care & Training, Westside Elementary
Fifth Place
Chloe Camp, Outdoor Recreation, Young’s Grove Elementary
Aiden Martinez, Wildlife, Westside Elementary
Polk County teen leaders were Shawna Rocha, Edward McAllister, Callie Ensley and Makenzie Droege. Adult volunteers were Emma Beck, Allison Morehouse, Shannon Ridgeway, Alan Rocha, Grace Prince, Jennifer Prince and Tiffany Gibson.