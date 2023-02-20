Students compete at annual district project achievement competition

Several Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers competed at the annual Northwest District project achievement competition on Feb. 11 at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.

 Contributed

The Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H'ers held their annual district project achievement competition on Feb. 11 at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.

This event focuses on researching a topic of interest and give a 4-6 minute presentation in front of a judge and audience. It also teaches 4-H’ers public speaking skills and helps them gain self-confidence.

Cedartown Middle School’s Esmeralda Sibrian (right) is shown with Northwest District Junior Board Member Grant Matteson after taking second place in the Wildlife category of the district project achievement competition.
Van Wert Elementary School’s Kamari Davis (right) is shown with Northwest District Junior Board Member Grant Matteson after taking second place in the Human Development category of the district project achievement competition.
Westside Elementary’s Edison Cabrera is shown with his project on internet safety for the Cloverleaf 4-H district project achievement competition.
