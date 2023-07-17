Students brave the heat at RHS band camp

Members of the Rockmart High School marching band march in formation during a drill exercise during the group’s 2023 band camp at the high school on Thursday, July 13.

 Jeremy Stewart

A reminder that the start of school and football season is close at hand, the Rockmart High School Marching Yellow Jacket Band held its first week of band camp last week at the school.

Members learn basic marching and proper techniques while also beginning to learn this season’s halftime show, which is titled “Royals” and themed to the kings and queens of rock and roll.

