Polk County is expecting strong storms heading into the rest of the evening and night as the National Weather Service predicts gusting winds, heavy rains and the potentia for tornadoes across the area.
Storms were moving in from the west where tornadic activity had already been reported in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
A tornado watch went into effect locally as of 7:20 p.m., and will remain in effect until 11 p.m.
A wind advisory and hazardous weather outlook remains in place with the Peachtree City forecasters calling for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Low around 58. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.