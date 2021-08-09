A quick start with a familiar cast and crew is helping Margaret Jacobs reach a milestone.
Jacobs, who was a drama and English teacher at Rockmart High School from 1987 to 2015, is directing her 100th production with the upcoming “A Streetcar Named Desire” at The Rockmart Theatre with performances Aug. 21, 26 and 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The majority of the actors in the show are Jacobs’ past students or have worked with her in one of her 99 productions, ranging from high school musicals to children’s theatre.
Brent Costin is portraying Stanley Kowalski in the Tennessee Williams classic, while Alli Streetman is Stella Kowalski. Abby Huffstetler plays Blanche DuBois, and Isaac Gober rounds out the main cast as Harold “Mitch” Mitchell.
“I knew I was getting close and this turned out to be show 100,” Jacobs said. “It’s neat to get to do what I love to do with these guys that have gone on to do other things and have grown. I have learned as much from them as I hope they have learned from me.”
The play dramatizes the experiences of DuBois, a former Southern belle who, after encountering a series of personal losses, leaves her privileged background to move into a shabby apartment in New Orleans rented by her younger sister and brother-in-law.
Set construction and technical director Rex Garner, who has been a constant asset to the Rockmart Theatre, created a new set piece to bring the world of an apartment in 1947 New Orleans to life.
“To me, one of the coolest things about Tennessee Williams is that his plays are still relevant,” Jacobs said. “They talk about things that people still talk about, that back then people didn’t talk about. Everything from mental health to spousal abuse. I think it’s going to be a pretty compelling piece of theatre.”
Jacobs warns that the play contains adult themes inappropriate for younger children.
Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center or City of Rockmart Municipal Complex. They can also be purchased for $12 online at www.the-rockmart-theatre.ticketleap.com.