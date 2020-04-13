The storms have come and gone from Polk County after overnight activity left damage all across Northwest Georgia and have taken the lives of five people in the region.
Those deaths occurred in Murray County after violent storms ripped through the region, with a potential sixth reported in Cartersville.
Locally, no injuries have been reported but damage was left behind with trees torn down and at least one home destroyed on Cason Road. Others were damaged.
Power outages remained active around the county, with a majority of customers being impacted in the Esom Hill area west of Cedartown. Another within the city limits around Girard Avenue and Cave Spring Road, Adamson Road, on North College Drive, and around Dunn Road have impacted the most customers. Additional outages around the Rockmart and Aragon areas are impacting smaller amounts of customers at one time.
Less than 1,000 customers remain without power locally. Around the region, cleanup efforts will be underway in Chattooga, Whtifield and Murray Counties after they took a significant amount of the storm's fury late last night.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.