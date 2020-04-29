Stormy weather is expected to move into the area this afternoon, bringing more than an inch of rain and strong winds according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Meteorologists in Peachtree City are calling for a showers and thunderstorms to start after 2 p.m., with some of the storms can produce heavy rainfall, with temperatures only reaching 69 for the day. Winds are going to get up to 25 mph in gusts, and rainfall chances stand at 80%.
New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible during daytime showers.
Tonight is expected to have wet weather as well. Showers and thunderstorms are expected through 1 a.m., and a slight chance of showers to follow through 3 a.m.
Forecasters expect rainfall amounts to be heavy during the nighttime hours as well, with at least a half inch of rain to fall and wind gusts around 15 mph. The low is expected to drop to 49 overnight, and bring with it cooler temperatures for Thursday. The Friday and weekend forecast calls for a warm-up and sunny skies to follow.
