The rain has already begun and storms are expected this evening based on the National Weather Service forecast out of Peachtree City.
They have Polk County under a flash flood watch through 8 a.m. on Monday morning as heavy rainfall is expected with this round of showers and thunderstorms set to move through, starting this evening. Much of the storms systems have stayed south of Northwest Georgia this evening after Easter Sunday storms brought tornadoes and heavy thunderstorms to the region.
The forecast through the evening calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.
Tonight's low is 53. Look for a southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
The National Weather Service is calling for new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible overnight.
The forecast is also looking stormy for the first part of Monday morning, then a return to sunshine for much of the week. For Monday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are predicted to start the day before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch is possible on Monday morning.