Storms lead to flooding throughout county

Water covers the Silver Comet Trail bridge over Euharlee Creek near downtown Rockmart on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after hevy rain moved in overnight, causing flooding on roads and low-lying areas throughout Polk County.
Only trees in Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart are visible above the water next to the Rockmart Riverwalk on the Silve Comet Trail as Euharlee Creek flooded the area on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The Rockmart Riverwalk on the Silver Comet Trail emerges from the flood waters at one section near the Elm Street bridge over Euharlee Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
A deluge of rain swept through Polk County in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3, resulting in rising creeks and streams, as well as road closures.
Between 2-4 inches of rain fell on parts of Polk County during the storms according the National Weather Service.
Euharlee Creek in downtown Rockmart overflowed its banks and crested at 10 1/2 feet on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a foot and a half above minor flood stage. Seaborn Jones Park and Water Street both flooded as a result, a common occurrence during heavy rain.
Cedar Creek just south of downtown Cedartown crested at just over 12 feet but was not yet near the action stage. However, it did rise around 8 1/2 feet during the storms before receding.
Polk County Emergency Management Agency surveyed roads, leading to some being closed where water was covering the roadway, and Polk School District delayed school two hours Wednesday to allow buses and those driving to school to be able to drive during daylight hours.