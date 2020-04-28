Stormy weather is being called for on Wednesday afternoon as the National Weather Service in Peachtree City expects showers and thunderstorms to begin after lunchtime.
Forecasts call for the potential for rain and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning hours with the threat of severe weather growing throughout the afternoon and continuing through the night until the early morning hours on Thursday.
According to the predictions, at least an inch of rain is expected on Wednesday. Expect windy conditions during afternoon and evening storms.
Temperatures are expected to fall during the overnight hows as the latest front moves through with a dip down to the upper 40's and return to sunshine by week's end.
Check back on Wednesday for additional weather updates.