‘Still I rise’: MLK walk returns to downtown Cedartown

Deacon Forrest McCombs, Cedar Springs Baptist Church, welcomes people to the program portion of Monday's MLK Day walk along with Bernard Morgan, executive director of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown.
A dedicated group of people took part in the 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk in downtown Cedartown on Monday, Jan. 17, as part of the celebrations of the late civil rights icon's legacy.
People walk together down Main Street in Cedartown as part of the 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk on Monday, Jan. 17.
Rev. James G. Wright, pastor at Cedar Springs Baptist Church, speaks during the program for the 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk in downtown Cedartown on Monday, Jan. 17.
Speakers and organizers brought the message of “action now” to the annual Martin Luther King Jr. walk and program in downtown Cedartown on Monday.
Participants braved the cold and walked down Main Street for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a parade of cars downtown last year. People then gathered in Sterling Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 for a short program.
Bernard Morgan, executive director of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown, reiterated the theme of this year’s walk and program — “Why We Can’t Wait” — during his introduction of the keynote speaker, Marcus Flowers, Democratic candidate for the 14th Congressional District.
“Why we can't wait for social justice. Why we can't wait for freedom. Why we can't wait for better education. Why we can't wait for anything,” Morgan said. “The time is now.”
Cedar Springs Baptist Church served as the host church for the event this year, with Pastor Rev. James G. Wright and Deacon Forrest McCombs speaking to the crowd and leading them in prayer.
Teonna Thomas recited the Maya Angelou poem “Still I Rise” as part of the program, speaking with confidence and pride.
“You may shoot me with your words. You may cut me with your eyes. You may kill me with your hatefulness but still, like air, I rise,” Thomas said.
While he was born in Troy, Alabama, Flowers’ father was George Wheeler, a longtime Cedartown educator who was killed in a car wreck last November.
A veteran turned politician, Flowers served nearly 30 years as a soldier, defense contractor and government official and said he was moved to action after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.
“53 years after Dr. King's assassination, we are still fighting for the right to vote. They are still trying to silence us. Let me tell you now is the time. Dr. King said it best. We shall overcome one day, but we can't stop fighting,” Flowers said.
“Organize, talk to your friends, talk to your neighbors, talk to your family. Get out and honor Dr. King's legacy. Honor everything that he worked for, he died for. Use your voice. Otherwise, it will be taken away from us.”