Avian influenza has been detected in Georgia in the past year and, due to a large number of fowls, we must be vigilant.
While the commercial poultry industry in Georgia has the greatest risk for potential loss, it also has multiple safeguards in place and has limited exposure to migratory birds.
All commercial poultry flocks in Georgia are monitored prior to being transported and would not enter the food chain if the virus was detected. However, avian influenza can be introduced into Georgia through backyard chicken flocks.
Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease of birds that is carried by wild birds, especially waterfowl. In many cases, waterfowl are simply carriers of the Avian Influenza virus and are not adversely affected.
Avian influenza is an avian virus, not a human virus. The risk of contracting Avian influenza from birds is extremely low since these viruses do not usually infect humans.
You cannot get avian influenza from poultry and eggs that have been properly cooked. Scientific evidence has clearly proven that the process of cooking poultry meat and eggs destroys the virus.
To protect backyard chickens the most important avenue is to utilize good biosecurity on your property/farm. Here are a few suggestions:
Restrict access to your property/farm and birds. This includes domesticated pets, other livestock, rodents, and human traffic. Keep chickens inside a pen or coop and do not let them run free.
Wash and clean clothes, shoes, equipment, and hands routinely when working with your flocks.
Keep food in enclosed containers and protect it from wild birds and pests.
Do not risk disease coming onto your property/farm. Do not visit other poultry flocks or share equipment between farms.
Do not allow wild waterfowl to have contact with your birds or water your poultry from open water sources. Do not come back to your flock after duck hunting without proper biosecurity precautions.
Know the symptoms of avian influenza: A sudden increase in bird mortality, nasal discharge, water and/or green diarrhea, Lack of energy, swelling around the eyes, neck and head, purple discoloration of wattles, combs, and legs, paralysis in turkeys, and twisting of the head/neck down under the body in turkeys.
Georgia is prepared to handle avian influenza, but with proper biosecurity, hopefully we won’t have to. If you have any questions, contact the Polk County Cooperative Extension Office at 770-749-2142.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”