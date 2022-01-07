A hearing to address pretrial preparations for a man facing the death penalty in the shooting deaths of four people has been continued at the request of the defense.
Daylon Delon Gamble is charged with murder in the January, 2019 deaths of Helen Rose Mitchell, Jaequnn Davis, Arkeyla Perry and Dadrian Cummings.
The shootings took place on the same night at two different nearby locations in Rockmart. Another victim was shot but survived.
A status hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Polk County Courthouse in Cedartown, but Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning confirmed Friday that a request by defense attorneys to postpone the hearing had been granted by Polk County Superior Court.
Gamble was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana, days after reportedly fleeing from Rockmart after the shootings. He was captured and brought back to Polk County.
Browning has announced his intention to seek the death penalty in the case.
During a short status conference last July, Jerilyn Bell with the Georgia Capital Defender’s office told the court that her office was working to get qualified attorneys assigned to the case.
During an April 2019 pretrial hearing, GBI Special Agent Amanda Carter testified that Gamble was hanging out with several of the victims until 7:44 p.m. She also testified that all five of the shooting victims, including the sole survivor, Peerless Brown, were shot in the head.
Brown identified Gamble, who used to babysit him, as the shooter.
Witnesses in the case said Gamble was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crime, Carter told the court.