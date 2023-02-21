Sports betting kiosks are lined against a wall at Club Hawthorne and PointsBet Sportsbook in Crestwood on March 3, 2022.

Sports betting kiosks are lined against a wall at Club Hawthorne and PointsBet Sportsbook in Crestwood, Illinois, on March 3, 2022.

 John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee approved a sports betting bill late Monday, Feb. 20, with little discussion.

The Senate Economic Development Committee passed the legislation 8-1 and sent it on to the Rules Committee to schedule a vote of the full Senate.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

