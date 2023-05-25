Polk County residents interested in serving on the county’s board of elections are able to apply through State Sen. Jason Anavitarte’s office in preparation for the board’s expansion to five members.

Anavitarte, R-Dallas, announced Wednesday, May 24, he will be accepting applications to be nominated for one of the two new spots on the board through June 20. A link to the application can be found on polkstandardjournal.com or by emailing jason.anavitarte@senate.ga.gov.

