State school superintendent impressed by visit to Cedartown Middle

Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods talks while getting at look at the Cedartown Middle School cafeteria during a visit Tuesday, May 16.

 Jeremy Stewart

Days before the end of the school year, Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods got a firsthand review of how Polk School District is placing emphasis on student well-being.

Woods visited Cedartown Middle School on Tuesday morning and gained insight into ways the school helps students through things such as a clothes and food pantry, and a refresh of its cafeteria.

A message welcoming Georgia State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods is shown on a monitor as Woods (from left) walks through Cedartown Middle School with retired teacher Dorothy Welch and CMS Principal Tonia Little on Tuesday, May 16.
Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods (right) watches Cedartown Middle School art teacher Eric Cooper help a student with a project during his visit Tuesday, May 16.
Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods (center) was given a tour of Cedartown Middle School on Tuesday, May 16, and joined by Polk School District Superinendent Katie Thomas (from left), Cedartown Middle Principal Tonia Little, Polk Association of Educators President Dorothy Welch, and PSD Assistant Superintendent Mark Lumpkin.
