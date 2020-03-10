Cats are back at Polk County Animal Control waiting for a forever home, and so this week an unnamed kitten is one of the two Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
First is ID No. 43922310, who has not, as yet, been named by volunteers. He is a large adult fawn colored Tabby cat with the classic tabby “M” on his forehead. He has white on his chest and paws. He has large green eyes.
Volunteers report that was given a FVRCP vaccine. He is super friendly and playful, and always on the look out for affection and fun. He will be a loving and entertaining companion.
The Dog of the Week is Buddy, ID No. 43850061. He is an adult Retriever/Terrier Mix. He is 2 to 4 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. His short smooth coat is a blue/fawn color. Buddy’s ears and muzzle are grey and he has a bit of white on his chest. His eyes are a light brown.
Buddy was given a distemper/parvo vaccine when he came into the shelter, volunteers reported. He is very friendly, though was a little intimidated by the leash but walked well and did not pull. When the leash was removed, Buddy relaxed and became animated and playful. He appears to get along well with other dogs.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The upcoming transport date is scheduled for March 25. Following that, April 8 and April 22 are the next opportunities to schedule a transport.