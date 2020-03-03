Some good news from Animal Control this week to share with our regular feature on local pets: all the cats within the shelter were by press time either adopted out or rescued by an organization. Therefore, this week’s edition we get a pair of pups to show some love.
First up this week is Camden, ID No. 43820280. He is a blue/fawn colored retriever mix with white on his chest and toes. He is a young adult, approximately one year old and weighs in at 50 pounds. He has had one distemper/parvo vaccine.
Volunteers report that Camden is very friendly, and thus far walks well on leash.
Then there’s Ruthie, ID No. 43872965. Volunteers report that she appears to be a full bloodhound, and is all red except a small strip of white on her chest.
Ruthie is reported to be a young adult female that weighs in at 70 pounds. She does walk well on a leash, and has proved to be a “big sweetheart” according to volunteer reports.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for March 11 and March 25.