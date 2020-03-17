A pair of cats and a loving pup are featured from Polk County Animal Control for the latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
The senior cats — Gandoff, ID No. 43912619 and Cubby, ID No. 43912327 — are in dire need of forever homes right now. Both were owner surrendered from the same home, so hopes are from volunteers at Animal Control is that they can find a loving place together with one family.
Gandoff is a gray and white domestic short hair. Cubby is an orange and white domestic medium hair. He has some cloudiness in one of his eyes. They are both nervous and not eating well in the shelter environment.
For the dog lovers out there, consider bringing home Kyle, ID No. 43935150. This pup is an Anatolian Shepherd, who weighs in at 65 pounds and is mostly tan with dark brown ears on a medium length coat.
Kyle is timid but well mannered on leash. It appears he was abandoned in the middle of nowhere and would have starved had he not been found by a good Samaritan.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The upcoming transport date is scheduled for March 25. Following that, April 8 and April 22 are the next opportunities to schedule a transport.