Polk County Animal Control is like all the other county facilities closed off to the general public for the coming days, but there are still pets in need of forever homes who want to leave those cages and be free with a loving family.
Animal Control Director Jeff Crawford is asking those interested in bringing home a dog or cat from the the shelter that they first call ahead to 770-749-8908 to see if the pet is still available, and then contact a rescue service help with the adoption process.
“This is just until the quarantine is lifted,” Crawford reported.
Those Pets of the Week who are available currently for adoption (as of March 20) were a kitty named Jess, ID No. 43961960. This fawn-colored tabby with a medium length coat is soft and fluffy and comes with a bottle-brush tail. Jess’s eyes are amber with a hint of green, using them to attract a future owner with affection and friendship. Volunteers report Jess will make a loving companion.
Consider also this unnamed young adult male husky, ID No. 43995772. His coat is a soft silver, black and white. He has ice blue eyes. He is very friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs, according to volunteers.
The current COVID-19 shutdowns have not impacted the spay and neuter clinic was at press time available to provide services during their upcoming March 25 drop-off session. Transport dates for April on the calendar are still on as of now for April 8 and April 22.
Contact Polk County Animal Control at 77-749-8908 for more information. When open to the public, adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.