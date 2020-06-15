Polk County Animal Control want to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials in response to help increase their adoption numbers are reducing the price of cats for the time being. The price for cat adoptions is now at $10, though the cost for dogs remains at $40.
This week’s cat is definitely worth bringing home at that price as well. Consider cuddling up with Bambi, ID No. 44438418. She is a black and white domestic short hair. She is about a year old. She has large yellow eyes, a bob tail and a slender athletic build. She has an exotic triangular shaped head.
Volunteers report that Bambi is a is a bit thin from having recently weaned a litter of kittens. She is very friendly and affectionate. Likes to play, too. She is a very sweet girl.
For dog lovers in the reading audience, Dave is a pup who should be considered for a forever home. He is ID No. 44149462 at Animal Control, and is a tan and white retriever/terrier type mix. He is 3 to 5 years old and weighs about 50 pounds.
Dave is calm and well mannered, does not jump up on you. He walks well on leash and does not pull. He will sit when asked. Volunteers believe that Dave would make a wonderful companion or family pet.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are coming up on July 8, July 22, August 5 and Aug. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at pspp_inc@yahoo.com.