Want a furry friend to have as company on chilly nights of winter? Then look no further than Polk County Animal Control and this latest pair for the Pets of the Week to be the ones to find a forever home with you.
This week’s cat is one that is especially ready to be an affectionate friend. He’s an unnamed Tabby/Domestic Short Hair, found at Animal Control as ID No. 43815151. This large adult male is fawn tabby color with lots of white, and the classic tabby “M” on his forehead to go along with large green eyes. He already received an FVRCP vaccine.
Volunteers reported this unnamed cat loves to cuddle.
“He was a little difficult to photograph because he would stay right next to me or try to crawl into my lap,” volunteers reported in their latest submission for the Pets of the Week.
But this playful cat is expected to be a wonderful companion, even if he doesn’t want to sit still for the camera.
For those who prefer a pup, there’s another unnamed dog in need of a forever home and will break hearts. This petite miniature dachshund/beagle mix is listed as ID No. 43797754, and is a young adult female comes in under 15 pounds, and won’t grow any larger. She is mostly black with some tan and white and looks on with calm focus with chocolate brown eyes.
Volunteers report that she is calm, quiet and sweet. She walks well on a leash and sits when asked.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for March 11 and March 25.