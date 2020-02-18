There’s a wonderful kitten growing into a cat and an adult pup who need forever homes at Polk County Animal Control in this latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Make sure to check out Romeo, ID No. 43713891. This light grey Tabby Domestic Short Hair sports lots of white on his chest and legs. He is a juvenile between 6 months to a year old. He has had a FVRCP vaccine.
Volunteers report this affectionate kitten is friendly and curious, and loves to play.
Or consider giving love to Mara, ID No. 43748932. She was a surrendered by a family that could no longer care for her.
Volunteers report that Mara She is 4 to 6 years old. She looks like a cattle dog/shepherd mix and weighs in at about 55 pounds. Mara is golden in color with a white chest. She is a very friendly girl. Always appears to have a smile on her face.
She is well mannered on leash. Will sit when asked. She gets along well with others dogs and is playful, too. She would be a great addition to any family.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for February 26, then following that on March 11 and March 25.