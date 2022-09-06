Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Three little kittens — Sun — ID No. 5081291, Moon — ID No. 50831287, and Wind — ID No. 50831281 — are a litter of three picked up as strays. They are 8-9 weeks old. The boy and girl tabbies are very friendly, outgoing and playful. The grey tabby male is friendly, too, but likes to sit back and calmly observe. They are beautiful kittens and can be adopted separately or together.
Bilbo, ID No. 50804289, is a young adult male mastiff type mix. He is about 2 years old and weighs approximately 65 pounds. He has a handsome gold and black brindle coat. Bilbo walks well on leash but does pull a bit. His kennel card stated that he is skittish but he seems to have settled in to his new environment and that is no longer the case. He is super friendly and playful. Walking past the other kennels he did not react to the dogs, so, may get along well with others. I tossed him a toy. He was curious but did not pick it up to play. He likes to go for walks so would make a fun hiking companion. Great dog!
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.