Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Buck, ID No. 50830596, is a Belgian Malinois/Carolina Dog mix. He is a young adult at 1-2 years old. He weighs about 50 pounds. Buck has been given a distemper/parvo vaccine. He is very friendly. He walks well on leash but does pull a bit. He is attentive and very aware of what is going on around him. I offered a toy for him to play with but he was not interested. He would be a great hiking or running partner. He would do best with an active family.
Kyla, ID No. 50894850, is a 3-4 month old Tabby kitten. She may have some Maine Coon in her background. She was picked up as a stray and is a bit thin. She has a soft, medium length coat with Tabby spots and stripes. She has a fluffy white chest with some white on her legs. Kyla has large round amber eyes and long white whiskers. She has been given two in the series of FVRCP vaccines. Kyla is a calm, curious kitten. She enjoys being petted and purrs when she is stroked. She would grow to be a loving, lap kitty.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. For hours and information call 706-252-4412.