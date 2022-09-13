Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Ethel, ID No. 50932518, is a German shepherd/retriever type mix. She is a young adult at about 1 year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Her coat is black and tan like a German shepherd but is shorter and thicker like a lab. Ethel has been given a distemper/parvo vaccine. She walks well on leash but does pull a bit. She is super friendly and playful. She LOVES floppy squeaky toys. She would do well with an active family. She is a fun dog!!
Calvin, ID No. 50563644, and Giorgio, ID No. 50863629, are 4-month-old Tabby brothers. Their coats are short and smooth. Both have been started on the series of kitten vaccines. They were picked up as strays but appear to be healthy and well cared for. They are very friendly and easily engaged in play. They are active and curious. They can be adopted separately or together. They would be entertaining companions.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. For hours and information call 706-252-4412.