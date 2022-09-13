Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.

Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.

