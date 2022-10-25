The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 4-7 p.m. or Saturday 2-6 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Our canine pet of the week is Angel! Angel is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix and weighs approximately 50 pounds. Angel has been with us for a few months now and would love to find her very own home. Angel is spayed, current on vaccines and flea/tick/ heartworm prevention, she has been dewormed and microchipped. Angel walks well on a leash, she likes kids and loves to play with other dogs. However Angel does not like cats, so a home without cats is a must. Angel would love to be your new best friend!
Our feline pet of the week is Belle! Belle is a beautiful dilute calico, she is 6 months old and weighs 6 pounds. Belle came to us with her six other siblings. Some of them we still have and some have been adopted. Belle would love to find a home of her own! She is spayed, current on all vaccines, current on flea/tick prevention, she has been dewormed and microchipped! Belle gets along great with other kitties and gets along with children. She would be a great addition to any home!
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.