The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.

Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 4-7 p.m. or Saturday 2-6 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.

