The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 4-7 p.m. or Saturday 2-6 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Indy is a 7-year-old , 60-pound bulldog mix and she’s this weeks canine pet of the week! Indy gets along well with other dogs. She seems interested in cats but has not reacted. She walks well on a leash, she’s a very calm girl and is good with kids. Indy would really love a home of her own as she has been very lonely in the shelter. Indy is spayed, current on vaccines, current on heart worm and flea/tick prevention, dewormed and microchipped.
DeeDee is our feline pet of the week! DeeDee is a 1-year-old calico and weighs 10 pounds. She came to us with kittens which have all found their homes. DeeDee is a beautiful spunky girl and gets along well with some kitties, but not all. She loves to be held and brushed! DeeDee is spayed, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick prevention, dewormed and microchipped!
A spay and neuter transport is scheduled for Oct. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports.
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.