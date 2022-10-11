The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 4-7 p.m. or Saturday 2-6 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Our canine pet of the week is Birdie. Birdie is a 5-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, current on heartworm and flea prevention, dewormed and microchipped! Birdie came to us a few months ago with her puppy. Her puppy was quickly adopted and Birdie is still waiting on her forever home. She is a shy dog so will take a patient home. Birdie is good with dogs and cats!
Our feline pet of the week is Goldie! Goldie is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair! Goldie is spayed, up to date on vaccines, current on flea prevention, dewormed, and microchipped! Goldie came to us with her kittens which have all found their forever homes. Goldie is still waiting on hers! Goldie gets along well with other kitties!
A spay and neuter transport is scheduled for Oct. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports.
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.