The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 4-7 p.m. or Saturday 2-6 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Dash is our canine pet of the week! Dash is a 1-year-old lab mix and he weighs 60 pounds. Dash knows sit, shake, and walks well on a leash. Dash gets along with other dogs and would love his very own home. Dash is neutered, up to date on vaccines, heartworm negative, current on heartworm, flea/tick prevention, he has been dewormed and microchipped!
Jane is our feline pet of the week. Jane came in a few months ago with her mom and siblings which have all been adopted. Jane is the only one still waiting on a home. Jane is about 6 months old and 10 pounds. Jane gets along well with other kitties! She is spayed, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick prevention, has been dewormed and microchipped! Jane would love her very own home!
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.