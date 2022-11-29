The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Ellie is our canine pet of the week! Ellie is a 1-year-old, 50-pound shepherd mix. Ellie has a lot of energy and would do well in a home with a fenced yard for her to run or with an active family that loves to walk, hike or run! We have been working with Ellie on her leash manners and she is getting better every day! Ellie knows sit, gets along with other dogs and likes kids! Ellie is spayed, current on vaccines, current on heart worm, flea, and tick prevention. Ellie has been dewormed and microchipped!
Callie is our feline pet of the week! Callie is a 1-year-old domestic short hair. She is new to our shelter but we wanted to spotlight her. She came in with her four kittens which are also available for adoption. Callie is very shy at first but has came around tremendously in the past couple of weeks. Callie gets along well with other kitties and would love her own home. Callie is spayed, current on vaccines, and current on flea/tick prevention. She has been dewormed and microchipped!
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.