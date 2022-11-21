The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 4-7 p.m. or Saturday 2-6 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Journey is our canine pet of the week! Journey is a 1-year-old, 45-pound hound mix. Journey gets along with dogs but we recommend no cats! Journey absolutely loves to be with people and is a go-with-the-flow type of dog. In the home she loves to lay back on a dog bed or couch with her person. She doesn’t mind going into a crate when left alone or at night. Journey is a very smart girl and knows how to unlatch fence gates. She will require her person to be with her at all times while outdoors. Journey is spayed, current on vaccines, current on heart worm/flea/ tick prevention! She has been dewormed and is microchipped.
Twiggy is our feline pet of the week! Twiggy is a beautiful kitty, just under 1-year-old and 8 pounds. Twiggy came to us very skinny, hence the name Twiggy! She has put on weight and is a very beautiful, healthy girl. Twiggy gets along well with other kitties. She loves to be petted on and will sit in your lap all day if you let her! Twiggy has been spayed, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick prevention, has been dewormed and microchipped!
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.