The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 4-7 p.m. or Saturday 2-6 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Our canine pet of the week is Georgia! Georgia is a 2-year-old hound mix and she is approximately 60 pounds! Georgia gets along with other dogs, doesn’t seem to mind cats, and she also likes kids. She walks well on a leash and would love her very own home! Georgia is spayed, current on vaccines, and current on heart worm and flea/tick prevention. She has been dewormed and has been microchipped!
Our feline pet of the week is Alex. Alex is a beautiful tuxedo kitty. He is approximately 6 months old and 7 pounds! Alex gets along wonderfully with other kitties, he loves to be held, plus he has the most beautiful orange colored eyes! He would love to become a part of your family! Alex has been neutered, current on vaccines, and current on flea/tick prevention. He has been dewormed and microchipped!
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.