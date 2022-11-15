The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 4-7 p.m. or Saturday 2-6 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Gigi is our canine pet of the week! Gigi is a 6-year-old, 60-pound German Shepherd mix. Gigi gets along with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind cats! Gigi is spayed, current on vaccines, and current on heart worm/flea/ tick prevention! She has been dewormed and is microchipped. Gigi has been with us for a little while now just waiting on her forever home. Are you her forever home?
Zia is our feline pet of the week! Zia is a 6-month-old calico cat. She is approximately seven-pounds. Zia gets along well with other kitties but can be pretty shy at first with new surroundings. Zia is spayed, current on vaccines, and current on flea/tick prevention. She has been dewormed and microchipped! Zia is ready for her forever home!
The local Pet Food Pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown. It is under management of the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.