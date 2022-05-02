Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Romie, ID No. 49996474, is a young, small, tri-colored beagle. He is about a year old and weighs approximately 25 pounds. He is mostly black and tan with flecks of brown and black in his white patches. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. Romie is calm, quiet and obedient. He walks well on a leash and does not pull. He will “sit” when asked. He is a sweet, friendly boy. Romie would be an awesome family pet!
We have a litter of four female kittens. They are about 8 weeks old. There are three with tortoiseshell coats. Their ID No.’s are 50059250, 50059257 and 50059263. The fourth is a little silver tabby, ID No. 50059270. They are all friendly, playful kittens. They can be adopted separately or together. They would be entertaining companions.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 11, May 25, June 8 and June 22. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.