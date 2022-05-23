Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Nadia, ID No. 50121798, is a young female whippet type mix. She is about a year old and weighs about 40 pounds. She is quite thin. She has a beautiful brindle coat with a white chest and toes. Nadia is a bit timid and distrustful at first. She loves treats and they help to win her over. She would do best in a calm, quiet home to rebuild her trust.
Bellamie, ID No. 50144849, is a young female pointer/lab type mix. She is about a year old and weighs 50 pounds. She is mostly white with brown freckles throughout her coat and one brown ear. She is a happy dog and her tail is always in motion. She is super friendly and would be a great family pet.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 25, June 8, June 22 and July 13. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.